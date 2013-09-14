Investor's Alert On: Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (NYSE:FCX), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (ETF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (NYSE:FCX), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EFA).



Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (NYSE:FCX), decreased -0.33% and closed at $33.04 on a traded volume of 15.73 million shares, in comparison to 13.28 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -3.39%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $34.29million and its total outstanding shares are 1.04 million.



Has FCX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (FCX) is an international mining company. FCX is one of the copper, gold and molybdenum mining companies in terms of reserves and production.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), soared1.35% and closed at $22.47 on a traded volume of 15.02 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 22.24 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up20.1%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $22.15 and $22.59.



For How Long DAL’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Delta) provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world.



AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), dropped down -0.16% and closed at $34.32. So far in three months, the stock is down -5.45%. The 52-week range for the stock is $14.23 and $19.83 and during the previous trading session it marked$34.73 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $34.51 and the overall traded volume that day was 14.23 million shares.



Has T Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



AT&T Inc. (AT&T) is a holding company. AT&T is a provider of telecommunications services in the United States and worldwide. Services offered include wireless communications, local exchange services and long-distance services.



iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EFA) after opening its shares at the price of $62.61, jumped up0.42% to close the day at $62.81. The stock ended on 3.48 M average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $51.63 and $64.14 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $62.84. It started the day at $62.61.



Why Should Investors Buy EFA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund.



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