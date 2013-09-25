Investor's Alert On: Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT), LSI Corp (NASDAQ:LSI), Westinghouse Solar Inc (OTCMKTS:WEST), Amarin Corporation plc (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT), LSI Corp (NASDAQ:LSI), Westinghouse Solar Inc (OTCMKTS:WEST), Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN).



Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT), decreased -0.10% and closed at $0.999 on a traded volume of 3.46 million shares, in comparison to 3.57million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over227.54%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $664.16million and its total outstanding shares are 664.82 million.



Has GSAT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide.



LSI Corp (NASDAQ:LSI), plunged -0.06% and closed at $7.81 on a traded volume of 3.51 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.28 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up14.85 %. The Intra-day range for the stock is $7.67 and $7.86.



Will LSI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



LSI Corporation designs, develops, and markets storage and networking semiconductors worldwide. Its storage product portfolio includes hard disk, solid state, and tape drive solutions, which enable the reading and writing of digital data to and from the storage media.



Westinghouse Solar Inc (OTCMKTS:WEST), closed at $0.0370. So far in three months, the stock is up 54.17%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.02 and $0.20 and during the previous trading session it marked$0.04 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.04 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.38 million shares.



Will WEST Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Westinghouse Solar, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar power systems and solar panels with integrated micro inverters in the United States and Canada.



Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN) after opening its shares at the price of $6.35, jumped up0.87% to close the day at $6.40. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.35 million shares, in comparison to 4.89 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.12 and $13.25 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $6.40. It started the day at $6.35.



Why Should Investors Buy AMRN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization therapeutic products for the treatment for cardiovascular diseases. Its product development program areas include lipid science and therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/