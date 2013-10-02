Investor's Alert On: Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI), People's United Financial, Inc , Canadian Solar Inc. , Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI), People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT), Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).



Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI), decreased -1.80% and closed at $7.64 on a traded volume of 3.77 million shares, in comparison to 2.11 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 91.48%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $282.44 million and its total outstanding shares are 36.97 million.



Has KNDI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of various vehicles.



People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT), soared1.11% and closed at $14.54 on a traded volume of 3.72 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 8.90 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -2.81%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $14.32 and $14.56.



For How Long PBCT’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



People’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People’s United Bank that provides commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers.



Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ), jumped up7.00 % and closed at $18.18. So far in three months, the stock is up 54.09%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.95 and $18.19 and during the previous trading session it marked$18.19 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $17.24 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.65 million shares.



Will CSIQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of solar power products worldwide. The company offers solar wafers, cells, and solar module products that convert sunlight into electricity for various uses.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) after opening its shares at the price of $18.16, jumped up1.16% to close the day at $18.38. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.65 million shares, in comparison to 3.04 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.01 and $19.25 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $18.54. It started the day at $18.16.



Why Should Investors Buy TTWO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the labels, including Rockstar Games and 2K.



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