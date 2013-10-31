Investor's Alert On: Linn Energy LLC (NASDAQ:LINE), DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH), Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), the Home Depot, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Linn Energy LLC (NASDAQ:LINE), DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH), Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).



Linn Energy LLC (NASDAQ:LINE), increased1.11% and closed at $28.16 on a traded volume of 2.53 million shares, in comparison to 1.79 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over-120.09%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $6.62Billion and its total outstanding shares are 235.18 million.



Will LINE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Linn Energy, LLC, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. The company?s properties are located in the Mid-Continent, the Hugoton basin, the Green River basin, the Permian basin, Michigan, Illinois, the Williston/Powder River basin, California, and East Texas in the United States.



DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH), plunged -1.14% and closed at $47.88 on a traded volume of 2.47 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.47 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up7.23%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $47.77 and $48.95.



Will DISH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers direct broadcast satellite subscription television services in the United States.



Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), dropped down -1.14% and closed at $33.47. So far in three months, the stock is down -5.86%. The 52-week range for the stock is $29.89 and $39.18 and during the previous trading session it marked$33.92 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $33.86 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.45 million shares.



Has ALTR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Altera Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and markets programmable logic devices (PLD), HardCopy application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) devices, pre-defined design building blocks, and proprietary development software.



The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) after opening its shares at the price of $77.68, jumped up0.49% to close the day at $77.88. The stock ended on a traded volume of 7.26 million shares, in comparison to 7.14 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $60.21 and $81.56 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $78.60. It started the day at $77.68.



Why Should Investors Buy HD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distribution company in North America. The company operates in Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Power Solutions, White Cap, and Corporate & Other segments.



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