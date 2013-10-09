Investor's Alert On: Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW), Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER), Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR) (NYSE:HMY), InvenSense Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW), Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER), Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR) (NYSE:HMY), InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN).



Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW), decreased -3.37% and closed at $18.65 on a traded volume of 3.18million shares, in comparison to 2.03 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 18.94%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.49Billion and its total outstanding shares are133.54 million.



Has MTW Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



The Manitowoc Company, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of cranes and related products, and foodservice equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cranes and Related Products, and Foodservice Equipment.



Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER), plunged -1.31% and closed at $15.85 on a traded volume of 3.11 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.23 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -9.27%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $15.80 and $16.16.



Will TER Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Teradyne, Inc. provides automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Semiconductor Test, Systems Test Group, and Wireless Test.



Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR) (NYSE:HMY), dropped down -3.90% and closed at $3.20. So far in three months, the stock is down -5.6%. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.15 and $9.01 and during the previous trading session it marked$3.33 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $3.32 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.08 million shares.



Has HMY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea.



InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN) after opening its shares at the price of $19.79, dropped -2.69% to close the day at $19.18. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.06 million shares, in comparison to 3.01 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.09 and $20.15 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $20.15. It started the day at $19.79.



Will INVN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



InvenSense, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and sells micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) gyroscopes for motion tracking devices in consumer electronics.



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