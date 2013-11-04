Investor's Alert On: Oi SA (ADR) (NYSE:OIBR), Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL),United States Natural Gas Fund, LP, the AES Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Oi SA (ADR) (NYSE:OIBR), Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL),United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG), The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).



Oi SA (ADR) (NYSE:OIBR), decreased -1.73% and closed at $1.70 on a traded volume of 5.41 million shares, in comparison to 4.22 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 57.61%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and its total outstanding shares are 1.64Billion.



Has OIBR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Oi S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services for residential customers, companies, and governmental agencies in Brazil. It operates in three segments: Fixed-Line and Data Transmission Services, Mobile Services, and Other Services.



Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL),soared0.64% and closed at $3.14 on a traded volume of 5.38 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.77 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down-0.63%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.08 and $3.19.



For How Long HL’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metals worldwide. It offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters.



United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG), dropped down -1.74% and closed at $17.46. So far in three months, the stock is down -1.47%. The 52-week range for the stock is $16.60 and $24.08 and during the previous trading session it marked$17.56 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $17.50 and the overall traded volume that day was 764,220 million shares.



Has UNG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metals worldwide. It offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters.



The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) after opening its shares at the price of $14.08, dropped -0.71% to close the day at $13.99. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.28 million shares, in comparison to 3.60 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.52 and $14.49 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $14.17. It started the day at $14.08.



Will AES Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries.



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