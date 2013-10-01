Investor's Alert On: Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR.A), Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST), Southwest Airlines Co, Gold Fields

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR.A), Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST), Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (NYSE:GFI).



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR.A), increased1.58% and closed at $16.73 on a traded volume of 6.10 million shares, in comparison to 8.03million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -13.36%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $100.88 million and its total outstanding shares are 6.03 million.



Will PBR.A Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (Petrobras) is a Brazil-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company divides its activities into six segments: Exploration and Production; Provision; Gas and Energy; Biofuel; Distribution, and International. Directly or through its subsidiaries, Petrobras is engaged in the research, extraction, refining, processing, trade and transport of oil from wells, shale and other rocks, its derivatives, natural gas and other liquid hydrocarbons, as well as in activities related to energy, development, production, transport, distribution and commercialization of energy.



Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST), plunged -0.84% and closed at $17.67 on a traded volume of 6.00 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.33million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up4.74%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $17.60 and $17.89.



Will HST Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc), As of February 25, 2013, the Company had 118 primarily luxury and upper-upscale hotels containing approximately 62,600 rooms, with the majority located in the United States of America, and 15 properties located outside of the United States of America, in Canada, New Zealand, Chile, Australia, Mexico and Brazil



Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), dropped down -0.55% and closed at $14.56. So far in three months, the stock is up 12.96%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.68 and $14.82 and during the previous trading session it marked$14.64 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $14.46 and the overall traded volume that day was 6.00 million shares.



Has LUV Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Southwest Airlines Co. operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline, which provides scheduled air transportation in the United States.



Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (NYSE:GFI) after opening its shares at the price of $4.55, dropped -0.44% to close the day at $4.57. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.95 million shares, in comparison to 9.15 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.50 and $13.15 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $4.61. It started the day at $4.55.



Will GFI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a holding company. Gold Fields is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing and smelting. Gold Fields is a producer of gold and holder of gold reserves in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru.



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