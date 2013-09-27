Investor's Alert On: ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID), SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE:SVU), DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT), Encana Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares UltraShort QQQ (ETF) (NYSEARCA:QID), SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE:SVU), DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT), Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA).



ProShares UltraShort QQQ (ETF) (NYSEARCA:QID), decreased -1.56% and closed at $18.87 on a volume of 404,469 shares. So far this year, the stock is down over -36.36%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $421.42 million and its total outstanding shares are 22.33 million.



Has QID Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index).



SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE:SVU), soared 0.60% and closed at $8.36 on a traded volume of 2.81 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.40 million shares. The Intra-day range for the stock is $8.19 and $8.48.



For How Long SVU’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SUPERVALU INC. (SUPERVALU) is a United States grocery channel. It operates in three segments: Retail food, Save-A-Lot and Independent business. The Company leverages its distribution operations by providing wholesale distribution and logistics and service solutions to its independent retail customers through its Independent business segment.



DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT), jumped up0.28 % and closed at $7.28. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.98 and $8.45 and during the previous trading session it marked$7.31 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $7.26 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.79 million shares.



Will DCT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (DCT) is an industrial real estate company that owns, operates and develops bulk distribution and light industrial properties in distribution markets in the United States and Mexico.



Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA) after opening its shares at the price of $17.21, jumped up0.52% to close the day at $17.31. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.77 million shares, in comparison to 4.26 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $16.48 and $24.29 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $17.34. It started the day at $17.21.



Why Should Investors Buy ECA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



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