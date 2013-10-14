Investor's Alert On: Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), Vale SA (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE).



Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), increased1.27% and closed at $9.59 on a traded volume of 16.57million shares, in comparison to 15.08 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 34.5%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $13.39 million and its total outstanding shares are 1.40Billion.



Will RF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States.



Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK),soared 1.06% and closed at $6.65 on a traded volume of 16.08 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 68.83 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up60.24%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $6.56and $6.66.



For How Long NOK’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nokia Corporation operates as a mobile communications company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Devices & Services, HERE, and Nokia Siemens Networks. The Devices & Services segment offers feature mobile phones and smartphones consisting of the windows phone operating system; and spare parts.



Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), dropped down -0.07% and closed at $14.45. So far in three months, the stock is down-3.86%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.71 and $16.43 and during the previous trading session it marked$14.45 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $14.27 and the overall traded volume that day was 15.28 million shares.



Has GLW Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Corning Incorporated produces and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials worldwide.



Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE) after opening its shares at the price of $15.38, jumped up0.71% to close the day at $15.51. The stock ended on a traded volume of 13.92 million shares, in comparison to 17.45 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.39 and $21.88 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $15.57. It started the day at $15.38.



Why Should Investors Buy VALE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Vale S.A. engages in the research, production, and marketing of iron ore and pellets, nickel, fertilizers, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys, cobalt, platinum group metals, and precious metals in Brazil and internationally.



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