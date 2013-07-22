Investor's Alert on Semiconductor - Broad Line: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Alliance Fiber Optic Products Inc, M/A-COM Technology Solutions

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), Alliance Fiber Optic Products Inc (NASDAQ:AFOP), M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI).



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) decreased -13.15% and closed at $4.03 on a traded volume of 151.53 million shares, in comparison to 25.81 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -17.76%.

The company has a total market capitalization of $2.88 billion and its total outstanding shares are 714.00 million.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a global semiconductor company with facilities around the world.



NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) plunged -1.21% and closed at $332.69 on a traded volume of 2.97 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.97 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 29.26%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $32.52 and $32.98.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a holding company. The Company is a semiconductor company. The Company provides High Performance Mixed Signal and Standard Product solutions.



Alliance Fiber Optic Products Inc (NASDAQ:AFOP) dropped down -9.13% and closed at $28.98. So far in three months, the stock is up down 107.44%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.60 and $34.77 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $31.02. Its introductory price for the day was $30.50, with the overall traded volume of 552,124 shares.



Alliance Fiber Optic Products Inc. (AFOP) designs, manufactures and markets a range of fiber optic components, and integrated modules incorporating these components, for communications equipment manufacturers and service providers



M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI), after opening its shares at the price of $15.04, dropped -2.18% to close at $14.80 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 18,590 shares, in comparison to 76,014 million shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $10.01 and $18.80 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $15.25. Its introductory price for the day was $15.04



M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (M/A-COM) is a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave and millimeterwave spectrum.



