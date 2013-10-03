Investor's Alert On: SHFL Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:SHFL), Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), Kraft Foods Group Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SHFL entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:SHFL), Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT).



SHFL entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:SHFL), decreased -0.60% and closed at $2.07 on a traded volume of 2.81 million shares, in comparison to 653,032 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 59.1%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.31million and its total outstanding shares are 56.62 million.



Has SHFL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



SHFL entertainment, Inc. manufactures and distributes gaming devices, and operates inter-casino linked systems and slot machine routes. It leases, licenses, and sells its products.



Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), plunged -0.43% and closed at $36.84 on a traded volume of 2.72 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.13 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up11.77%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $36.62 and $37.01.



Will ALTR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Altera Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and markets programmable logic devices (PLD), HardCopy application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) devices, pre-defined design building blocks, and proprietary development software.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), jumped up1.12% and closed at $36.92. So far in three months, the stock is down -9.2%. The 52-week range for the stock is $34.38 and $44.96 and during the previous trading session it marked$36.92 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $36.78 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.64 million shares.



Will URBN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company operates retail stores under the Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain, and BHLDN brands.



Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT) after opening its shares at the price of $52.59, jumped up0.19% to close the day at $53.06. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.57 million shares, in comparison to 2.98 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $43.25 and $58.76 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $53.08. It started the day at $52.59.



Why Should Investors Buy KRFT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Kraft Foods Group, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged food and Beverage Company in North America.



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