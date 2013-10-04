Investor's Alert On: Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR.A), Oi SA (ADR) (NYSE:OIBR), Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR.A), Oi SA (ADR) (NYSE:OIBR), Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE:BSBR).



Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), increased1.80% and closed at $8.50 on a traded volume of 6.58 million shares, in comparison to 7.27 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 164.8%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.23Billion and its total outstanding shares are 261.96 million.



Will SUNE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SunEdison Inc, formerly MEMC Electronic Materials, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of silicon wafers. The Company is a developer and seller of photovoltaic energy solutions.



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR.A), plunged -1.11% and closed at $16.97 on a traded volume of 6.54 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 7.34 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up22.9%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $16.82 and $17.17.



Will PBR.A Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (Petrobras) is a Brazil-based integrated oil and gas company.



Oi SA (ADR) (NYSE:OIBR), dropped down -13.07% and closed at $1.73. So far in three months, the stock is up 11.61%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.42 and $4.51 and during the previous trading session it marked$1.95 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $1.94 and the overall traded volume that day was 6.47 million shares.



Has OIBR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Oi SA, formerly Brasil Telecom SA, is a Brazil-based holding company engaged in the telecommunication sector.



Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE:BSBR) after opening its shares at the price of $7.01, dropped -1.55% to close the day at $6.91. The stock ended on a traded volume of 6.45 million shares, in comparison to 5.49 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.56 and $8.19 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $7.06. It started the day at $7.01.



Will BSBR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Banco Santander Brasil SA (the Bank) is a Brazil-based bank. The Bank operates as a multiple service bank. It offers a range of individual and corporate banking services, such as savings accounts, credit operations, financing, leasing, mortgage and automobile lending, investment services, portfolio management, pension plans, life and property insurance policies, credit and debit cards, asset management and insurance brokerage operations, among others.



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