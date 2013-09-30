Investor's Alert On: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO), EMC Corporation (NYSE:EMC), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), Nike Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO), EMC Corporation (NYSE:EMC), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).



Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO), increased-1.44% and closed at $40.51 on a traded volume of 40.69 million shares. So far this year, the stock is down over -9.03%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $50.60million and its total outstanding shares are 1.25 million.



Has VWO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Emerging Markets Fund, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. The Fund’s investment objective seeks to track the performance of an index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.



EMC Corporation (NYSE:EMC), plunged -0.42% and closed at $26.07 on a traded volume of 16.12 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 13.65 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up10.37%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $25.99 and $26.18.



Will EMC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



EMC Corporation (EMC), and its subsidiaries develop, deliver and support the Information Technology (IT) industry’s range of information infrastructure and virtual infrastructure technologies, solutions and services.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), dropped down -1.83% and closed at $23.57. So far in three months, the stock is up 25.98%. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.04 and $24.10 and during the previous trading session it marked$23.95 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $23.38 and the overall traded volume that day was 16.05 million shares.



Has DAL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Delta) provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world. The Company’s route network gives it a presence in every domestic and international market.



Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) after opening its shares at the price of $74.82, jumped up4.69% to close the day at $73.64. The stock ended on a traded volume of 15.60 million shares, in comparison to 4.61 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $44.83 and $75.25and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $75.25. It started the day at $74.82.



Why Should Investors Buy NKE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out. NIKE, Inc. (NIKE) is engaged in the design, development and worldwide marketing and selling of footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. NIKE is a seller of athletic footwear and athletic apparel worldwide.



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