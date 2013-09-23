Investor's Alert On: Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX), Tesla Motors Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX),Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).



Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), increased0.10% and closed at $33.58 on a traded volume of 14.45million shares, in comparison to 14.30 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 33.29%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $164.24 million and its total outstanding shares are 4.89 million.



Will VOD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides mobile telecommunication services worldwide.



Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), plunged -1.94% and closed at $32.30 on a traded volume of 14.97 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 8.50 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up11.98%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $32.26 and $32.90.



Will MDLZ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Mondelez International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide.



Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX), jumped up2.63 % and closed at 25.92. So far in three months, the stock is up 23.25%. The 52-week range for the stock is $18.18 and $31.57 and during the previous trading session it marked$27.15 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $26.97 and the overall traded volume that day was 13.96 million shares.



Will TIBX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TIBCO Software Inc. provides middleware and infrastructure software worldwide. It offers products in the areas of service-oriented architecture (SOA) and core infrastructure; business optimization; and process automation and collaboration.



Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) after opening its shares at the price of $178.90, jumped up3.07% to close the day at $183.39. The stock ended on a traded volume of 13.40 million shares, in comparison to 10.33 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $26.86 and $185.83 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $185.83. It started the day at $178.90.



Why Should Investors Buy TSLA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Tesla Motors, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and electric vehicle powertrain components.



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