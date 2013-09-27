Investor's Alert: Opko Health Inc. (NYSE:OPK), LDK Solar Co., Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:LDK), Belo Corp (NYSE:BLC), Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Opko Health Inc. (NYSE:OPK), LDK Solar Co., Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:LDK), Belo Corp (NYSE:BLC), Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR) (NYSE:BVN).



Opko Health Inc. (NYSE:OPK), increased0.34% and closed at $8.76 on a traded volume of 2.04 million shares, in comparison to 4.02 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 82.12%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and its total outstanding shares are 403.61million.



Will OPK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



OPKO Health, Inc. (OPKO) is a multi-national pharmaceutical and diagnostics company. OPKO is developing a range of solutions to diagnose, treat and prevent various conditions, including molecular diagnostics tests, point-of-care tests, and pharmaceuticals and vaccines.



LDK Solar Co., Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:LDK), plunged -2.63% and closed at $1.48 on a traded volume of 2.02 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.63 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up12.12%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.46 and $1.52.



Has LDK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



LDK Solar Co., Ltd. is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Photovoltaic (PV) products. The Company’s products include Polysilicon, Solar Wafers, Solar Cells, Solar Modules and Solar Farm Projects.



Belo Corp (NYSE:BLC), dropped down -0.07% and closed at $13.71. So far in three months, the stock is down -0.07%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.76 and $14.51 and during the previous trading session it marked$13.75 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $13.75 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.02 million shares.



Has BLC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Belo Corp. (Belo) is a television company. The Company owns 20 television stations , including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CW and My Network TV (MNTV) affiliates, and their associated websites, in 15 markets across the United States. The Company also has three local and two regional news channels.



Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR) (NYSE:BVN) after opening its shares at the price of $12.14, dropped -4.17% to close the day at $11.72. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.02 million shares, in comparison to 2.45 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $11.20 and $39.28 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $12.26. It started the day at $12.14.



Will BVN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (Buenaventura) is a Peru-based mining company engaged in the exploration, mining, smelting and commercialization of gold and silver, as well as other metals and minerals.



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