Investor's Alert - Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM), Endeavour Silver Corp. (CAN) (NYSE:EXK), International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), SAIC, Inc. (NYSE:SAI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM), Endeavour Silver Corp. (CAN) (NYSE:EXK), International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), SAIC, Inc. (NYSE:SAI)



Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM) opened the session at $19.02, remained amid the day range of $18.93 - $19.18, and closed the session at $19.14. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.79% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 2.30 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.85 million shares. Pepco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity.



For How Long POM’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Endeavour Silver Corp. (CAN) (NYSE:EXK) traded with volume of 2.26 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.89 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.88 - $10.73. The stock showed a negative movement of -4.46% and closed its session at $5.14. The market capitalization of the stock remained 512.67 million. Endeavour Silver Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. It produces silver-gold from its underground mines.



Has EXK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) exchanged 2.25 million shares and the average volume remained 2.98 million shares. The stock dropped -1.16% and closed the session at $18.75. The beta of the stock remained 1.60 and the EPS of the stock remained 1.12. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 267.10 million. International Game Technology engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino games, gaming equipment, and systems technology for land-based and online social gaming, and wagering markets worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy IGT After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



SAIC, Inc. (NYSE:SAI) gained volume of 2.21 million shares, while the average volume remained 2.02 million shares. The stock decreased -1.44% and finished the session Wednesday at $15.11. The EPS of the stock remained 1.42. The one month of the stock was +1.41% and three month trend remained negative -0.66%. SAIC, Inc. provides scientific, engineering, systems integration, and technical services and solutions in the areas of defense, health, energy, infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and cybersecurity to agencies of the U.S. Department of Defense, the intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and other U.S. Government civil agencies, state and local government agencies.



Will SAI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/