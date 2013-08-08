Investor's Alert: Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR.A), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), Cablevision Systems Corporation (NYSE:CVC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR.A), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), Cablevision Systems Corporation (NYSE:CVC)



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR.A) opened its shares at the price of $14.16 for the day. Its closing price was $14.16 after losing -0.63% for the day. The company traded with the average trading volume remained 8.48 million shares. The beta of PBR.A stands at1.55.



Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (Petrobras) is a Brazil-based integrated oil and gas company.



Has PBR.A Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) percentage change surged +0.73% to close at $5.51 with the total traded volume of 3.11 million shares, and average volume of 1.60 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.19 - $6.30, while its day lowest price was $5.40 and it hit its day highest price at $5.52.



Hersha Hospitality Trust, is a self-advised Maryland real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban and central business districts.



Why Should Investors Buy HT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO) started its trading session with the price of $7.97 and closed at $7.82 by scoring -1.76%. XCO’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.11 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.97 million shares. The beta of XCO stands at 1.66. Day range of the stock was $7.80 -$7.98.



EXCO Resources, Inc. (EXCO Resources) is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, exploitation, development and production of onshore the United States oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays.



Has XCO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cablevision Systems Corporation (NYSE:CVC) ended its day with the gain of +3.37% and closed at the price of $19.64 after opening at $18.93. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.05 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.72 million shares.



Cablevision Systems Corporation (Cablevision), through its wholly owned subsidiary CSC Holdings, LLC (CSC Holdings, and collectively with Cablevision) and their subsidiaries operates in the United States based on the number of video customers.



For How Long CVC’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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