Investor's Alert - PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO)



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of 0.44% and closed at $75.68 after gaining total volume of 18.84 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $75.49. So far, the company’s stock is up +2.01% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of +12.64%.PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (the Trust) is a unit investment trust that issues securities called PowerShares QQQ Index Tracking Stock.



What was the Moving Force behind QQQ On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on QQQ



Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported the decline of -1.31% and closed at $ 501.07with the total traded volume of 12.81M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 509.71. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 455.19 Billion.

The 52-week price range of the stock remained $385.10 - $705.07, while during last trade its minimum price was $500.82and it gained its highest price of $510.57. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend/down turn with an upsurge of 10.26%. Apple Inc. (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.



Has AAPL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 1.43% and closed at the price of $31.89 after opening at $31.59. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume 10.87million shares, as compared to its average volume of 12.72 million shares.

During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $31.45, while it touched its highest price for the day at $31.97. FOXA beta value stands at 1.47 points. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., formerly News Corporation, has a portfolio of cable, broadcast, film, pay television and satellite assets spanning six continents across the globe.



For How Long FOXA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) reported the up of +0.78%, to close at $0.889, with the overall traded volume of 2.38 million shares.

So far, in the past three months, the stock is up down 400%. The 52-week range for the stock is $14.59 and $29.83 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $27.31. Its introductory price for the day was $26.92. Yahoo! Inc. (Yahoo!) is a digital media company. Through the Company’s technology and insights, Yahoo! delivers digital content and experiences, across devices and globally.



Will YHOO Continue To Move Higher?Find Out Here



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