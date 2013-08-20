Investor's Alert - ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Trea (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TBT), Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), the Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Trea (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TBT), Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)



ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Trea (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TBT) increased 1.68% and closed at $82.27 on a traded volume of 81.67 million shares. So far this year, the stock is down over 29.66%.The company has a total market capitalization of $4.22 Billion. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S.



What was the Moving Force behind TBT On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on TBT



Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) plunged -0.99% and closed at $29.89 on a traded volume of 6.06 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.34 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -15.05%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $29.75 and $30.28. Exelon Corporation (Exelon) is an energy provider and holding company for several energy businesses. Exelon is engaged in the energy generation business through its Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation) subsidiary; wholesale and retail energy sales through its Constellation business unit.



Has EXC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) dropped down -0.39% and closed at $79.59. So far in three months, the stock is down -0.54%. The 52-week range for the stock is $65.83 and $82.54and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $80.09. Its introductory price for the day was $76.64, with the overall traded volume of 5.96 million shares.



Why Should Investors Buy PG After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK), after opening its shares at the price of $39.38, dropped -0.68% to close at $39.15 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.05 million shares.

The 52-week range for the stock is $38.21 and $41.95 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $39.46. Its introductory price for the day was $39.38. SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index).



Will JNK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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