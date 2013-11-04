Investor's Alert: ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TWM), Orient-Express Hotels Ltd. , Opko Health Inc. (NYSE:OPK), SUPERVALU INC

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TWM), Orient-Express Hotels Ltd. (NYSE:OEH), Opko Health Inc. (NYSE:OPK), SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE:SVU).



ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TWM), increased1.10% and closed at $13.82 on a traded volume of 279,945 million shares,. So far this year, the stock is down over-45.48%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $246.91 million.



Will TWM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowing.



Orient-Express Hotels Ltd. (NYSE:OEH), soared7.51% and closed at $14.31 on a traded volume of 3.11 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 555,601 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up9.66%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $13.75 and $14.60.



Will OEH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Orient-Express Hotels Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hotel and travel businesses. The company operates in three segments: Hotels and Restaurants, Tourist Trains and Cruises, and Real Estate.



Opko Health Inc. (NYSE:OPK), closed at $10.02. So far in three months, the stock is up 33.24%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.20 and $12.95 and during the previous trading session it marked$10.13 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $9.95 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.12 million shares.



Will OPK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Opko Health, Inc., a pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and proprietary technologies. It operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics.



SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE:SVU) after opening its shares at the price of $7.02, dropped -0.85% to close the day at $6.97. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.10 million shares, in comparison to 4.97million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.27 and $8.76 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $7.12. It started the day at $7.02.



Will SVU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wholesale distributor to independent retail customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Food, Save-A-Lot, and Independent Business.



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