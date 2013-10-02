Investor's Alert: pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV), XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA), ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF, Flow International Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV), XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA), ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ), Flow International Corporation (NASDAQ:FLOW).



pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV), increased30. 90% and closed at $5.38 on a traded volume of 2.76 million shares, in comparison to 270,466 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 344.63%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $144.14 million and its total outstanding shares are 26.79 million.



Will PSDV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



pSivida Corp. develops drug delivery products that are administered by implantation, injection or insertion.



XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA), soared14.92% and closed at $5.16 on a traded volume of 2.76 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.01 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up348.7%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $4.47 and $5.20.



Will XOMA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



XOMA Corporation (XOMA) is engaged in the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics. The Company’s lead drug candidate is gevokizumab (formerly XOMA 052), a humanized monoclonal allosteric modulating antibody designed to inhibit the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-1 beta (IL-1 beta).



ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ), dropped down -3.29% and closed at $19.97. So far in three months, the stock is down -29.16%. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.93 and $50.38 and during the previous trading session it marked$20.61 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $20.61 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.70 million shares.



Has SQQQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index).



Flow International Corporation (NASDAQ:FLOW) after opening its shares at the price of $3.98, dropped -0.75% to close the day at $3.96. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.74 million shares, in comparison to 986,032 shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.85 and $4.09 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $4.00. It started the day at $3.98.



Will FLOW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Flow International Corporation is a technology-based manufacturing company. The Company provides waterjet cutting and surface preparation solutions. It operates in two segments: Standard and Advanced.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/