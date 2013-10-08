Investor's Alert: Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT), Healthcare Trust of America Inc , The First Marblehead Corporation , Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT), Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA), The First Marblehead Corporation (NYSE:FMD), Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP).



Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT), decreased -1.85% and closed at $18.06 on a traded volume of 1.92 million shares, in comparison to 928,374 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 6.93%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and its total outstanding shares are 928,374.



Will RWT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Redwood Trust, Inc. engages in investing, financing, and managing real estate-related assets.



Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA), soared0.47% and closed at $10.71 on a traded volume of 1.90 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.28 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -1.38%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $10.70 and $10.88.



Will HTA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States.



The First Marblehead Corporation (NYSE:FMD), dropped down -0.94% and closed at $0.799. So far in three months, the stock is down -35.04%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.61 and $1.92 and during the previous trading session it marked$0.81 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.80 and the overall traded volume that day was1.90 million shares.



Has FMD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



The First Marblehead Corporation, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides loan programs on behalf of its lender clients for K-12, undergraduate, and graduate students, as well as for college graduates seeking to refinance private education loan obligations.



Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP) after opening its shares at the price of $1.65, dropped -0.62% to close the day at $1.59. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.89 million shares, in comparison to 3.68 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.30 and $1.99 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $1.66. It started the day at $1.65.



Will STP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd., a solar energy company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of photovoltaic (PV) products.



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