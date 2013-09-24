Investor's Alert - RF Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFMD), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), NewLead Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NEWL), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: RF Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFMD), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), NewLead Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NEWL), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).



RF Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFMD) opened its last trade at the price of $5.88. Its closing price was $5.78 after gaining 5.37% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 14.07 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.17 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.03.



RF Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of radio frequency (RF) solutions for original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers in wireless and wired communications applications in the United States and internationally.



Will RFMD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) percentage change plunged -0.12% to close at $68.98 with the total traded volume of 13.52 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 11.05 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $57.29 - $70.37, while its day lowest price was $68.88. The share price hit the day highest price of $70.24.



QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital telecommunications products and services. It operates in four segments: QCT, QTL, QWI, and QSI.



Will QCOM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NewLead Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NEWL) traded on volume of 11.98 million shares in the last session against average volume of 5.58 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.09 and closed at $0.104 by scoring 15.56%.In the last three months the stock was down -57.75% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.07 - $2.73.



NewLead Holdings Ltd., a shipping and commodity company, is engaged in the transportation of refined products and dry bulk goods worldwide.



Will NEWL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) started its last trading session with the price of $15.87 and closed at $15.99 by scoring 0.38%. The stock traded with total volume of 10.67 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 11.01 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.37. Day range for the stock was $15.83 and $16.07.



Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar photovoltaic (PV), and related industries worldwide.



Will AMAT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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