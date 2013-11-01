Investor's Alert: Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD), GT Advanced Technologies Inc, Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX), Cadence Design Systems Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD), GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT), Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX), Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).



Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD), increased0.61% and closed at $14.82 on a traded volume of 5.68 million shares, in comparison to 4.04 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down/up over -24.85%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and its total outstanding shares are 164.23 million.



Will RVBD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Riverbed Technology, Inc. provides solutions to the fundamental problems associated with information technology (IT) performance across wide area networks (WANs) in the United States and internationally.



GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT), plunged -3.91% and closed at $7.49 on a traded volume of 5.66 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.06million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up44.83%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $7.42 and $7.84.



Has GTAT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



GT Advanced Technologies Inc. provides crystal growth equipment and solutions for the solar, light emitting diode (LED), and electronics industries worldwide.



Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX), dropped down -6.64% and closed at $12.17. So far in three months, the stock is down -12.57%. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.00 and $17.95 and during the previous trading session it marked$13.00 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $12.85 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.33 million shares.



Has CROX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.



Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) after opening its shares at the price of $12.73, jumped up2.98% to close the day at $12.97. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.18 million shares, in comparison to 4.18 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.15 and $15.96 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $12.99. It started the day at $12.73.



Why Should Investors Buy CDNS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. develops, sells or leases, licenses, and maintains electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware, verification intellectual property (VIP), and design intellectual property (Design IP) for semiconductor and electronics systems companies worldwide.



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