Investor's Alert - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), iShares MSCI Philippines Investable (NYSEARCA:EPHE), Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DH R), Statoil ASA(ADR) (NYSE:STO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), iShares MSCI Philippines Investable (NYSEARCA:EPHE), Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), Statoil ASA(ADR) (NYSE:STO)



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) increased +1.28% and closed at $38.37 on a traded volume of 1.69million shares, in comparison to 1.54 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 13.91%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $8.51 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 219.64 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (Royal Caribbean) is a cruise company. As of December 31, 2012, the Company operated 41 ships in the cruise vacation industry across six brands with an aggregate capacity of approximately 98,650 berths.



Will RCL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Philippines Investable (NYSEARCA:EPHE) plunged -1.29% and closed at $32.02 on a traded volume of 1.68 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -25.17%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $31.47 and $32.17. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Philippines Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Philippines Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index).



Has EPHE Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) jumped up +1.68% and closed at $67.29. So far in three months, the stock is up +7.22%. The 52-week range for the stock is $50.63 and $69.02 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $67.54. Its introductory price for the day was $66.40, with the overall traded volume of 1.68 million shares. Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services.



For How Long DHR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Statoil ASA(ADR) (NYSE:STO) after opening its shares at the price of $21.09 jumped up + 0.14% to close at $21.12 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.68 million shares, in comparison to 1.39 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $20.02 and $27.40 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $21.22. Its introductory price for the day was $21.09. Statoil ASA (Statoil) is an integrated energy company primarily engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had business operations in 41 countries and territories.



For How Long STO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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