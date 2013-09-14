Investor's Alert: Silver Wheaton Corp. (USA) (NYSE:SLW), Consumer Discretionary SPDR, Time Warner, Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Silver Wheaton Corp. (USA) (http://leadingstockalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=SLW">NYSE:SLW), Consumer Discretionary SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLY), Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX), Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:NUGT).



Silver Wheaton Corp. (USA) (NYSE:SLW), increased2.57% and closed at $24.70 on a traded volume of 5.66 million shares, in comparison to 6.61 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down/up over -31.54%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $8.77million and its total outstanding shares are 354.92million.



Will SLW Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Silver Wheaton Corp. (Silver Wheaton) is a mining company, which generates its revenue primarily from the sale of silver.



Consumer Discretionary SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLY), soared0.27% and closed at $60.21 on a traded volume of 1.17 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up6.51%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $59.84 and $60.24.



Will XLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index).



Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX), dropped down -0.38% and closed at $62.56. So far in three months, the stock is up 8.03%. The 52-week range for the stock is $42.61 and $66.01 and during the previous trading session it marked$63.04 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $62.91 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.59 million shares.



Has TWX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Time Warner Inc. (Time Warner) is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates in three reporting segments: Networks, Film and TV Entertainment and Publishing .



Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:NUGT) after opening its shares at the price of $53.11, jumped up3.40% to close the day at $55.92. The stock ended on a traded volume of 496,986. The 52-week range for the stock is $52.65 and $2,611 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $56.68. It started the day at $53.11.



Why Should Investors Buy NUGT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/