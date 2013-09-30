Investor's Alert: Smith & Wesson Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SWHC), CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ:CYTR), Venaxis Inc (NASDAQ:APPY), Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Smith & Wesson Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SWHC), CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ:CYTR), Venaxis Inc (NASDAQ:APPY), Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)



Smith & Wesson Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SWHC) opened its shares at the price of $11.19 for the day. Its closing price was $11.23 after losing -0.44% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.24 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.68 million shares. The beta of SWHC stands at1.13. Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of firearm products in the United States and internationally.



Will SWHC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ:CYTR) percentage change surged +11.92% to close at $3.38 with the total traded volume of 1.23 million shares, and average volume of 149,895.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.59 - $3.95, while its day lowest price was $3.06 and it hit its day highest price at $3.43. CytRx Corporation is a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. Its oncology pipeline includes two programs, aldoxorubicin and tamibarotene, which are in clinical development for cancer indications.



Why Should Investors Buy CYTR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Venaxis Inc (NASDAQ:APPY) started its trading session with the price of $1.90 and closed at $1.97 by scoring +2.07%. APPY’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.22 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 930,354.00 shares. The beta of APPY stands at 1.14. Day range of the stock was $1.82 -$2.04. Venaxis, Inc. develops and commercializes products for unmet diagnostic and therapeutic needs.



Will APPY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) ended its day with the gain of +1.39% and closed at the price of $10.20 after opening at $10.00. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.20 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 782,564.00 shares. Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies products and materials that are used in processing and manufacturing in the microelectronics and other high-technology industries worldwide.



For How Long ENTG’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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