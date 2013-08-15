Investor's Alert - Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP), Gerdau SA (ADR) (NYSE:GGB), Spirit Realty Capital Inc(NYSE:SRC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP), Gerdau SA (ADR) (NYSE:GGB), Spirit Realty Capital Inc(NYSE:SRC)



Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) increased 0.22% and closed at $13.50 on a traded volume of 8.96 million shares, in comparison to 5.50 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 32.87%.The Company has a total market capitalization of $9.53 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 706.21 million. Southwest Airlines Co. operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline, which provides scheduled air transportation in the United States. As of December 31, 2011, the Company was serving 72 cities in 37 states throughout the United States.



What was the Moving Force behind LUV On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on LUV



Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP) plunged -1.03% and closed at $6.75 on a traded volume of 8.62 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 7.32 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -3.43%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $6.75 and $7.13. Molycorp, Inc. produces and sells rare earth and rare metal materials in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through distributors. Molycorp, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.



Has MCP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Gerdau SA (ADR) (NYSE:GGB) jumped up 0.30% and closed at $6.64. So far in three months, the stock is down -2.64%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.27 and $10.82 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $6.74. Its introductory price for the day was $6.62, with the overall traded volume of 8.20 million shares. Gerdau SA (formerly Companhia Siderurgica da Guanabara - Cosigua) is a Brazil-based holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products. The Company and its subsidiaries produce long steel and flat steel items, principally through the process of fabrication in electrical furnaces from scrap metal and purchased pig iron, as well as by manufacturing steel from iron ore in the blast furnace and by direct reduction.



Will GGB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Spirit Realty Capital Inc(NYSE:SRC), after opening its shares at the price of $8.88, dropped -0.89% to close at $8.91 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 13.38 million shares, in comparison to 5.40 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.66 and $23.06 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $9.00. Its introductory price for the day was $8.88. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.



Has SRC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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