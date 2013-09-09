Investor's Alert: SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR)(NYSE:TEVA), SPDR KBW Bank (ETF)(NYSEARCA:KBE), Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR)(NYSE:TEVA), SPDR KBW Bank (ETF)(NYSEARCA:KBE), Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)



SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) opened its shares at the price of $219.03 for the day. Its closing price was $218.56 after gaining +0.28% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.27 million shares. The beta of MDY stands at1.15.



Why Should Investors Buy MDY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR)(NYSE:TEVA) percentage change plunged -0.39% to close at $38.54 with the total traded volume of 2.25 million shares, and average volume of 3.78 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $36.63 - $44.83, while its day lowest price was $38.54 and it hit its day highest price at $38.84.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical products worldwide.



Has TEVA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



SPDR KBW Bank (ETF)(NYSEARCA:KBE) started its trading session with the price of $30.40 and closed at $30.16 by scoring -0.49%. KBE’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.24 million shares. The beta of KBE stands at 1.37. Day range of the stock was $29.69 -$30.40.



Has KBE Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) ended its day with the gain of +0.77% and closed at the price of $48.71 after opening at $48.38. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.27 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.88 million shares.



Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sports and fitness retailer primarily in the Eastern United States.



Will DKS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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