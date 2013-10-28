Investor's Alert: Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS), TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT), Angie's List Inc, Capstone Turbine Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS), TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT), Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI), Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST).



Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS), decreased -0.25% and closed at $16.01 on a traded volume of 4.32 million shares, in comparison to 7.83 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 40.44%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and its total outstanding shares are 660.49 million.



Will SPLS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Staples, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an office products company. It operates in three segments: North American Stores & Online, North American Commercial, and International Operations.



TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT), soared1.06% and closed at $7.16 on a traded volume of 4.30 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.92 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -10.1%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $7.07 and $7.22.



Will TQNT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TriQuint Semiconductor, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technology for mobile device, network infrastructure, and defense and aerospace markets worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures an array of filtering, switching, and amplification products for RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave applications.



Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI), dropped down -8.40% and closed at $13.41. So far in three months, the stock is down -45.2%. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.69 and $28.32 and during the previous trading session it marked$14.71 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $14.62 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.11 million shares.



Has ANGI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Angie’s List, Inc. operates a consumer-driven solution for its members to research, hire, rate, and review local professionals for home, health care, and automotive service needs.



Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) after opening its shares at the price of $1.31, jumped up3.85% to close the day at $1.35. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.11 million shares, in comparison to 2.14 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.73 and $1.52 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $1.38. It started the day at $1.31.



Why Should Investors Buy CPST After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Capstone Turbine Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide.



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