Investor's Alert - SUPERVALU INC.(NYSE:SVU), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation(NYSE:LPX), Chico's FAS, Inc.(NYSE:CHS), United States Natural Gas Fund, LP(NYSEARCA:UNG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:SUPERVALU INC.(NYSE:SVU), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation(NYSE:LPX), Chico's FAS, Inc.(NYSE:CHS), United States Natural Gas Fund, LP(NYSEARCA:UNG).



SUPERVALU INC.(NYSE:SVU) ended lower -1.49% and complete the day at $7.29. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.31 million. After opening at $7.41, the stock hit as high as $7.43. However, it traded between $1.80 and $8.26 over the last twelve months.



SUPERVALU INC. (SUPERVALU) is a United States grocery channel. It operates in three segments: Retail food, Save-A-Lot and Independent business. The Company leverages its distribution operations by providing wholesale distribution and logistics and service solutions to its independent retail customers through its Independent business segment



Has SVU Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation(NYSE:LPX) closed yesterday at $15.05, a -0.73% decrease. Around 2.26 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 2.64 million shares. The company is now valued at around $2.11 billion.



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company operates in four segments: North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Siding; Engineered Wood Products (EWP), and South America. As of December 31, 2012, the Company owned 21 modern located facilities in the United States and Canada, two facilities in Chile and one facility in Brazil.



Has LPX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum?Find Out Here



Chico's FAS, Inc.(NYSE:CHS) moved +1.74 percent higher at $15.75 and traded between $15.37 and $15.76 after opening the day at $15.52. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.82%, which stands at -6.14% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -14.68%.



Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a specialty retailer of private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, complementary accessories, and other non-clothing gift items under the Chico’s, White House / Black Market (WH/BM) and Soma Intimates (Soma) brand names. The Chico’s brand primarily sells designed, private branded clothing focusing on women 30 and over



For How Long CHS Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



United States Natural Gas Fund, LP(NYSEARCA:UNG) shares fall, losing –1.07 percent to close at $18.50. The stock is down around -2.12% this year and -1.12% for the last 12 months. Around 638,702 shares changed hands yesterday.



United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (USNG) is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (units) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (the NYSE Arca).



Will UNG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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