Investor's Alert - SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS: SWGAY), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB: LQMT), on the Move Systems Corp (OTCMKTS: OMVS), Anglo American Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AAUKY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS: SWGAY), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB: LQMT), On The Move Systems Corp (OTCMKTS: OMVS), Anglo American plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AAUKY).



SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS: SWGAY) increased 1.33% and closed at $30.58 on a traded volume of 43.852 shares, in comparison to 31.496 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 21.01%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $18.62 billion.



Will SWGAY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The Swatch Group Ltd engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide.



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB: LQMT) soared 1.81% and closed at $0.158 on a traded volume of 811.830 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.52M shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 114.4%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.15 and $0.16.



Will LQMT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and components from bulk amorphous alloys worldwide.



On The Move Systems Corp (OTCMKTS: OMVS) jumped 28.21% and closed at $0.250. So far in three months, the stock is down -35.06%. The overall traded volume that day was 393.556 shares.



Will OMVS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



On The Move Systems Corp. provides mobile electronic services in the United States. Its services include the sale, installation, and servicing of after-market electronic and audio/video upgrades for auto, recreational vehicle, and boat dealership markets



Anglo American plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AAUKY) ended its day with the plunge of -2.06%. It was closed at the price of $12.47 after making its opening at $12.40. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 47.921 shares, as compared to its average volume of 95.026 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $12.31, while it scored its top level for the day at $12.51. The stock’s beta value stands at 1.88 points.



Will AAUKY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Anglo American plc engages in exploring, mining, processing, and smelting bulk commodities, base metals, and precious metals and minerals primarily in Southern Africa, South America, Australia, North America, Asia, and Europe.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/