Investor's Alert: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ), Alerian Mlp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ), Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP).



Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), closed at $3.25 on a traded volume of 4.03 million shares, in comparison to 6.18 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 32.65%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.16Billion and its total outstanding shares are 973.20million.



Will SNV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Synovus financial corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides integrated financial services. Its integrated financial services include commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services.



American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), plunged -2.32% and closed at $15.13 on a traded volume of 3.85 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.99 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -24.54%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $14.96 and $15.51.



Has AEO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel and accessories retailer in the United States and Canada.



Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ), dropped down 3.32% and closed at $4.66. So far in three months, the stock is down -2.92%. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.82 and $9.62 and during the previous trading session it marked$4.80 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $4.80 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.79 million shares.



Has TRQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration, development, and mining company.



Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP) after opening its shares at the price of $17.90, dropped -0.17% to close the day at $17.84. The stock ended on a volume of 349,533 shares. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.43 and $18.32 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $17.91. It started the day at $17.90.



Will AMLP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index).



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