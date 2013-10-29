Investor's Alert: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ETF), Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), CA, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), iShares MSCI ACWI ex US Index Fund (ETF) (NASDAQ:ACWX), Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA).



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), increased2.68% and closed at $77.78 on a traded volume of 2.89 million shares, in comparison to 1.51 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 19.45%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $20.29 million and its total outstanding shares are 260.91 million.



Will TROW Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.



iShares MSCI ACWI ex US Index Fund (ETF) (NASDAQ:ACWX), soared0.02% and closed at $46.70 on a traded volume of 2.85 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 237,746 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up9.52%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $46.57and $46.79.



Will ACWX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), dropped down -1.54% and closed at $24.66. So far in three months, the stock is up 33.15%. The 52-week range for the stock is $16.46 and $42.00 and during the previous trading session it marked$25.25 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $2.85 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.49 million shares.



Has CRUS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets.



CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) after opening its shares at the price of $31.21, jumped up0.16% to close the day at $31.45. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.82 million shares, in comparison to 2.41 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $21.48 and $32.95 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $31.46. It started the day at $31.21.



Why Should Investors Buy CA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



CA Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software and solutions that help customers manage and secure IT environments in the United States and internationally.



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