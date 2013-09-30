Investor's Alert - TagLikeMe Corp (OTCMKTS:TAGG), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY), L'Oreal SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PCRFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TagLikeMe Corp (OTCMKTS:TAGG), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY), L'Oreal SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PCRFY).



TagLikeMe Corp (OTCMKTS:TAGG) Its closing price was $0.0017 showed no change, for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 11.31 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 7.01 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 7.23. TagLikeMe Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing online and mobile content using search and sharing technology. The company is primarily involved in connecting online users with others for online information, and to collect and share that information.



Can Investors Bet on TAGG after this News update? Find Out Here



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY) percentage change plunged -0.59% to close at $5.03 with the total traded volume of 177.564 shares while its average volume of 95.326 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.69 - $5.90, while its day lowest price was $4.99. The share price hit the day highest price of $5.03.



Will SUTNY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



L'Oreal SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) traded on volume of 39.822 shares in the last session against average volume of 40.346 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $34.42 and closed at $34.58 by scoring 0.52%.In the last three months the stock was up 5.27% while its 52 week range of the stock was $24.30 - $35.75. L’Oreal S.A. provides various cosmetics products for women and men worldwide. The company offers various consumer products, such as skin care, make-up, hair color, hair care, and styling products.



Will LRLCY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PCRFY) started its last trading session with the price of $9.81 and closed at $9.68 by scoring -0.10%. The stock traded with total volume of 287.567 shares, while the average trading volume remained 135.056 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.00. Day range for the stock was $9.66 and $9.81. Panasonic Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes various electronic products under the Panasonic brand worldwide.



Will PCRFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/