Investor's Alert - Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NZTCY), Xhibit Corp (OTCBB: XBTC), Sharp Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SHCAY), Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS: PSON)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NZTCY), Xhibit Corp (OTCBB: XBTC), Sharp Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SHCAY), Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS: PSON).



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NZTCY) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of 0.67%. The stock closed at $9.04 after decreasing total volume of 61.907 shares. Its opening price was $9.08. So far, the company’s stock is up 1.8% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -6.03%.



Will NZTCY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited provides telecommunications and IT services primarily in New Zealand and Australia.



Xhibit Corp (OTCBB: XBTC) reported the gain of 41.03% and closed at $2.75 with the total traded volume of 85.639 shares. The stock's opening price was $1.95.The company has a total market capitalization of $308.77 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $0.90 - $10.01, while during last trade its worst hit was $1.95 and it gained its best price of $2.95. Turning to the company's last 5-day performance, it showed uptrend with an upsurge of 83.33%.



Will XBTC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Xhibit Corp., an online marketing and digital advertising company, provides targeted and measurable online advertising campaigns and programs for a base of advertisers and advertising agency customers in the United States.



Sharp Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SHCAY) ended its day with the plunge of -5.70%. It was closed at the price of $3.64 after making its opening at $3.77. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 109.660 shares, as compared to its average volume of 15.560 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $3.63, while it scored its top level for the day at $3.77. The stock’s beta value stands at 1.13 points.



Will SHCAY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic equipment and components in Japan and internationally. It offers consumer/information products and electronic components.



Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS: PSON) reported the drop of -3.63%, to close at $0.395 with the overall traded volume of 131.948 shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -67.07%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.31 and $1.46 and during the previous trading session the stock was found to mark $0.41 as its peak price. It kicked off the trading day with $0.40.



Will PSON Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Petrosonic Energy, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil through solicited solvent de-asphalting.



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