Investor's Alert: Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB), Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI), Sangamo Biosciences, Inc, Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB), Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI), Sangamo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVNR).



Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB), increased3.48% and closed at $2.35 on a traded volume of 2.23 million shares, in comparison to 2.07 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 3.07%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $835.79 million and its total outstanding shares are 355.66 million.



Will TLAB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Tellabs, Inc. is engaged in designing and marketing equipment and services to communications-services providers worldwide.



Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI), plunged -0.11% and closed at $9.41 on a traded volume of 2.19 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.60 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up16.17%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $9.33 and $9.52.



Has IDTI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the advanced communications, computing and consumer industries.



Sangamo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), jumped up14.39% and closed at $12.00. So far in three months, the stock is up 50.56%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.92 and $12.01 and during the previous trading session it marked$12.01 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $10.45 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.12 million shares.



Will SGMO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of zinc finger deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-binding proteins (ZFPs), a naturally occurring class of proteins.



Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVNR) after opening its shares at the price of $4.22, jumped up3.55% to close the day at $4.38. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.10 million shares, in comparison to 4.05 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.07 and $4.05 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $4.44. It started the day at $4.22.



Why Should Investors Buy AVNR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



AVANIR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVANIR) is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The Company focuses on products for the central nervous system.



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