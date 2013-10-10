Investor's Alert - Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), TECO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TE), Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), TECO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TE), Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES).



Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) opened its last trade at the price of $15.91. Its closing price was $16.01 after gaining 1.01% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.65 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.28 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.86. Teradyne, Inc. provides automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Semiconductor Test, Systems Test Group, and Wireless Test.



Will TER Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) percentage change plunged -3.52% to close at $2.19 with the total traded volume of 2.63 million shares while its average volume of 4.41 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.63 - $4.94, while its day lowest price was $2.12. The share price hit the day highest price of $2.26. McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration for, development of, production, and sale of gold, silver, and copper.



Will MUX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TECO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TE) traded on volume of 2.63 million shares in the last session against average volume of 2.20 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $16.55 and closed at $16.60 by scoring 0.61%. In the last three months the stock was down -2.35% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $16.12 - $19.22. TECO Energy, Inc., an electric and gas utility holding company, engages in the regulated electric and gas utility operations.



Will TE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES) started its last trading session with the price of $2.30 and closed at $2.22 by scoring -3.48%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.56 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.25 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.90. Day range for the stock was $2.17 and $2.31. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc., an environmental solutions company, provides full-cycle environmental solutions to customers in energy and industrial end-markets in the United States.



Will NES Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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