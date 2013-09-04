Investor's Alert - Terex Corporation(NYSE:TEX),ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Trea (ETF)(NYSEARCA:TBT),BP Plc (ADR)(NYSE:BP),Rio Tinto Plc (ADR)(NYSE:RIO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX), ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Trea (ETF)(NYSEARCA:TBT),BP plc (ADR)(NYSE:BP),Rio Tinto plc (ADR)(NYSE:RIO)



Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) managed to keep its fall at -2.48% on above-normal volume of 3.74 million shares. The stock settled at $2828 after floating in a range of $28.06 to $29.69. Its latest price was $28.28, reaching market capitalization of $3.15 billion. Its 52-week range has been $20.41 to $37.12. Terex Corporation operates as an equipment manufacturer of specialized machinery products. Its Aerial Work Platforms segment designs, manufactures, refurbishes, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, light towers, bridge inspection equipment, and utility equipment, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands.



Has TEX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Trea (ETF)(NYSEARCA:TBT) traded up on a volume of 3.72 million. Shares have gained +2.53% to $78.69. Over the last twelve months, the stock has added 32.12% and faced a surged price of $79.77. Pro Shares Ultra Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly Pro Shares Ultra Short Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index).



What was the Moving Force behind TBT On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on TBT



BP plc (ADR)(NYSE:BP) settled +0.07% higher at $41.33 on above-normal volume of 3.72 million shares during the last trading day. The stock has its 12-month high at $45.45 and 52-week low price was $39.58. It traded in a range of $41.08 to $41.45 during the last trading day. BP p.l.c. provides fuel for transportation, energy for heat and light, lubricants to engines, and petrochemicals products. The company’s Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, and storage and processing; and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and power and natural gas liquids (NGL).



For How Long BP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Rio Tinto plc (ADR)(NYSE:RIO) saw its price gain on below-normal volume, as 6,200.00 shares changed hands when compared with its average daily volume of 2.93 million shares. The stock was up 5.54% to $47.61. It has gained over the last 12 months, increasing 8.62% and marked new high $48.05. Rio Tinto plc engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company is involved in the mining and production of aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum; diamonds, borates, salt, and titanium dioxide feed stocks, as well as purity iron, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; thermal and coking coal, and uranium; and iron ore.



For How Long RIO’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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