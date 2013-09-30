Investor's Alert - Trina Solar Limited (ADR) (NYSE:TSL), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Trina Solar Limited (ADR) (NYSE:TSL), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX).



Trina Solar Limited (ADR) (NYSE:TSL) opened its last trade at the price of $13.41. Its closing price was $14.83 after gaining 15.50% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 13.30 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.17 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 3.00. Trina Solar Limited, an integrated solar-power products manufacturer, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of photovoltaic (PV) modules worldwide. The company provides mono- and multi-crystalline silicon ingots, wafers, cells, and related products.



Will TSL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR) percentage change plunged -1.35% to close at $15.40 with the total traded volume of 13.16 million shares while its average volume of 17.72 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.03 - $23.56, while its day lowest price was $15.39. The share price hit the day highest price of $15.74. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Brazil and internationally.



Will PBR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI) traded on volume of 12.31 million shares in the last session against average volume of 7.96 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $4.33 and closed at $4.25 by scoring -6.18%. In the last three months the stock was up 18.06% while its 52 week range of the stock was $3.47 - $8.86. Arch Coal, Inc. engages in the production and sale of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines located in the United States. As of December 31, 2012, it operated or contracted out the operation of 32 mines, and owned or controlled approximately 5.5 billion tons of proven and probable recoverable reserves.



Will ACI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX) started its last trading session with the price of $18.75 and closed at $18.53 showed no change. The stock traded with total volume of 11.79 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 17.97 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.55. Day range for the stock was $18.44 and $18.98. Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the production and sale of gold and copper. It is also involved in exploration and mine development activities.



Can Investors Bet on ABX after this News update? Find Out Here



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