Investor's Alert: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ), Mechel OAO (ADR) (NYSE:MTL), Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE:BSBR), Millennial Media

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ), Mechel OAO (ADR) (NYSE:MTL), Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE:BSBR), Millennial Media, Inc. (NYSE:MM).



Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ), decreased -1.70% and closed at $4.63 on a traded volume of 1.80 million shares, in comparison to 2.27 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 39.16%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and its total outstanding shares are 1.01 million.



Will TRQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., formerly Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., is an international mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal mineral resource property is the Oyu Tolgoi Project, located in Mongolia.



Mechel OAO (ADR) (NYSE:MTL), plunged -0.29% and closed at $3.42 on a traded volume of 1.78 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.19 million shares. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.32 and $3.50.



Has MTL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Mechel OAO is a Russia-based integrated mining and steel company. The Company focuses on the production of mining products, such as coal, iron ore, nickel, and steel products. Its operations are divided into two segments: Mining and Steel.



Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE:BSBR), dropped down -0.61% and closed at $6.55. So far in three months, the stock is up 4.63%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.56 and $8.19 and during the previous trading session it marked$6.63 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $6.57 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.74 million shares.



Has BSBR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Banco Santander Brasil SA (the Bank) is a Brazil-based bank. The Bank operates as a multiple service bank .



Millennial Media, Inc. (NYSE:MM) after opening its shares at the price of $7.65, jumped up0.53% to close the day at $7.64. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.70 million shares, in comparison to 2.24 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.87 and $16.86 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $7.95. It started the day at $7.65.



Why Should Investors Buy MM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Millennial Media, Inc. (Millennial Media) is a mobile advertising platform company. Millennial Media technology, tools and services help developers maximize their advertising revenue. The Company’s technology and data platform, known as MYDAS, determines.



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