Investor's Alert: Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO), National Bank of Greece, Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), SandRidge Energy Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO), National Bank of Greece (ADR) (NYSE:NBG), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD).



Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO), decreased -2.16% and closed at $9.49 on a traded volume of 7.32 million shares, in comparison to 4.85 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -14.35%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.47Billion and its total outstanding shares are 365.74 million.



Will TWO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, and other financial assets.



National Bank of Greece (ADR) (NYSE:NBG), plunged -2.98% and closed at $5.53 on a traded volume of 7.02 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.45 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up53.19%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $5.38 and $5.67.



Has NBG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



National Bank of Greece S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified financial services primarily in Greece. The company involves in retail and commercial banking, global investment management, investment banking, insurance, investment activities, and securities trading operations.



Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), dropped down -0.30% and closed at $3.30. So far in three months, the stock is down -0.3%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.07 and $3.52and during the previous trading session it marked$3.33 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $3.31 and the overall traded volume that day was 6.93 million shares.



Has SNV Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Synovus financial corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides integrated financial services. Its integrated financial services include commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services.



SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) after opening its shares at the price of $6.51, jumped up1.99% to close the day at $6.65. The stock ended on a traded volume of 6.88 million shares, in comparison to 10.70 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.52 and $7.47 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $6.65. It started the day at $6.51.



Why Should Investors Buy SD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



SandRidge Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent natural gas and oil company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Production, Drilling and Oil Field Services, and Midstream Services.



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