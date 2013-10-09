Investor's Alert - Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE), Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE), Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).



Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE) opened its last trade at the price of $15.47. Its closing price was $15.27 after losing -1.29% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 12.75 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 17.48 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.36. Vale S.A. engages in the research, production, and marketing of iron ore and pellets, nickel, fertilizers, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys, cobalt, platinum group metals, and precious metals in Brazil and internationally.



Will VALE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE) percentage change plunged -2.62% to close at $11.91 with the total traded volume of 12.19 million shares while its average volume of 11.37 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.85 - $12.48, while its day lowest price was $9.85. The share price hit the day highest price of $12.48. Cole Real Estate Investments, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The trust invests in real estate markets of United States. It is engaged in investment, acquisition, and management of properties.



Will COLE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB) traded on volume of 11.89 million shares in the last session against average volume of 10.45 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $14.39 and closed at $14.22 by scoring -0.91%. In the last three months the stock was up 20.15% while its 52 week range of the stock was $11.38 - $17.34. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. provides various financial products and services in Brazil and internationally.



Will ITUB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) started its last trading session with the price of $11.71 and closed at $11.46 by scoring -1.46%. The stock traded with total volume of 11.56 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 15.01 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.30. Day range for the stock was $11.45 and $11.73. Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide.



Will BSX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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