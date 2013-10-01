Investor's Alert - Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE), Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:YGE), LDK Solar Co., Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: LDK), Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE), Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:YGE), LDK Solar Co., Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: LDK), Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).



Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE) opened its last trade at the price of $15.45. Its closing price was $15.61 after gaining 0.06% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 15.91 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 18.35 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.44. Vale S.A. engages in the research, production, and marketing of iron ore and pellets, nickel, fertilizers, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys, cobalt, platinum group metals, and precious metals in Brazil and internationally.



Will VALE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:YGE) percentage change surged 3.12% to close at $6.94 with the total traded volume of 14.85 million shares while its average volume of 6.68 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.25 - $7.04 while its day lowest price was $6.42. The share price hit the day highest price of $7.04. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembly, sale, and installation of photovoltaic (PV) products and related accessories worldwide.



Will YGE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



LDK Solar Co., Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: LDK) traded on volume of 14.09 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.68 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $1.54 and closed at $1.93 by scoring 29.53%.In the last three months the stock was up 49.61% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.71 - $2.32. LDK Solar Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of photovoltaic (PV) products; and development of power plant projects in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.



Will LDK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) started its last trading session with the price of $9.16 and closed at $9.26 by scoring -0.43%. The stock traded with total volume of 13.04 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 15.13 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.44. Day range for the stock was $9.12 and $9.33. Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Business Services, Consumer Services, and Wealth Management.



Will RF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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