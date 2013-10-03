Investor's Alert: Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z), Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z), Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).



Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC), increased0.78% and closed at $64.54 on a traded volume of 2.05 million shares, in comparison to 2.16 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 51.89%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $15.22million and its total outstanding shares are 235.84 million.



Will WDC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Western Digital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells storage products and solutions that enable people to create, manage, experience, and preserve digital content.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), soared0.86% and closed at $58.95 on a traded volume of 1.87 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.64 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up13.47%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $57.81 and $58.95.



Will DLTR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Dollar Tree, Inc. operates discount variety stores in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. The company’s stores provide consumable merchandise, which includes candy and food, and health and beauty care products; and household consumables, such as paper, plastics, household chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food.



Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z), jumped up3.24 % and closed at $89.58. So far in three months, the stock is up 55.74%. The 52-week range for the stock is $23.00 and $103.00 and during the previous trading session it marked$91.93 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $85.71 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.87 million shares.



Will Z Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Zillow, Inc. engages in the operation of a real estate and home-related information marketplace on mobile and the Web in the United States.



Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) after opening its shares at the price of $78.15, jumped up1.48% to close the day at $79.66. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.78 million shares, in comparison to 1.34 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $28.63 and $82.19 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $79.79. It started the day at $78.15.



Why Should Investors Buy TRIP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



TripAdvisor, Inc., an online travel company, enables travelers to plan and have the perfect trip. It offers advice from real travelers and various travel choices and planning features with seamless links to booking tools.



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