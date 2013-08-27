Investor's Alert - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EPI), General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP), JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS), First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EPI), General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP), JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS), First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)



WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EPI) opened the session at $14.41 remained amid the day range of $14.20 - $14.47, and closed the session at $14.23. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.73% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.84 million shares. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.



Has EPI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP) traded with volume of 1.84 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 3.01 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.24 - $23.33. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.41% and closed its session at $19.33. The market capitalization of the stock remained 18.69 billion. General Growth Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other, and Master Planned Communities.



Has GGP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) exchanged 1.83 million shares and the average volume remained 828,083 shares. The stock escalated +2.12% and closed the session at $14.96. The beta of the stock remained 4.07 and the EPS of the stock remained -9.24. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 331.96 million. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, developing, producing, and marketing photovoltaic products in the People?s Republic of China and internationally.



Will JKS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) volume of 1.83 million shares, while the average volume remained 2.90 million shares. The stock decreased -1.02% and finished the session Monday at $11.63. The EPS of the stock remained 0.61. The one month of the stock was -5.68% and three month trend remained positive +4.49%. First Horizon National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally.



Will FHN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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