Investor's Alerts: diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DDXS), WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS: WMIH), Unseen Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS: PCWT), MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS: MONIF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDXS), WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS: WMIH), Unseen Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS: PCWT), MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS: MONIF)



diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDXS) ended higher 8.70% and complete the day at $1.50. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.03 million. After opening at $1.40, the stock hit as high as $1.59. However, it traded between $0.28 and $1.59 over the last twelve months.



diaDexus, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary cardiovascular diagnostic products addressing needs in cardiovascular disease.



For How Long DDXS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS: WMIH) closed yesterday at $1.38, a 8.66% increase. Around 1.87 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 483.254 shares. The company is now valued at around $255.47 million.



WMI Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., operates reinsurance business in runoff mode.



For How Long WMIH’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Unseen Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS: PCWT) moved down -70.97 percent lower at $0.0871 and traded between $0.09 and $0.32 after opening the day at $0.32. Its performance over the last five days remained -70.97%, which stands at 5% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -70.97%.



Pacific Clean Water Technologies Inc. engages in the provision and operation of on-site chemical and non-chemical water treatment programs for the treatment of boilers, cooling systems, and process systems in the southwestern United States.



Why Should Investors Buy PCWT After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS: MONIF)’s shares rose, gaining 2.38 percent to close at $0.988. The stock is up around 82.93% this year and 73.3% for the last 12 months. Around 1.62 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.30 million shares.



Monitise plc, a technology and services company provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy MONIF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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