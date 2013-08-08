Investors Turn Interests to Bitcoin Mining Hardware Reports Phoenix Technologies

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- A recent post on Twitter by Phoenix Technologies has suggested that the company have secured investment capital, which will be used in their pursuit of becoming a major force in the Bitcoin mining hardware community. The company posted this on their official twitter page although they have yet to offer any formal clarification on exactly how this investment capital will be used.



Upon visiting their website, the company state that they will deliver units 8-12 weeks after ordering for all those who have secured queue points on the first batch run of their ‘X-Series’ range of products. In comparison to other hardware manufacturers this shipping time appears somewhat shorter and could serve as an indication of where the investment capital is possibly being used.



A number of companies have now entered the race to build the biggest and most efficient ASIC Bitcoin mining rigs offering miners increased choice for their hardware. Consumers are already seeing price variations from one manufacturer to the next that suggests the flurry of competition in this industry is already benefiting end users with increasingly cheaper price points. Phoenix Technologies believe they will play a part in offering cheaper price points to the market.



A spokesperson commented:



“We have already gained the attention of the Bitcoin marketplace with our Bitcoin hardware that has been very well received by customers. Any new capital will help us improve our already market leading performance. We will be making an announcement on further plans in the coming weeks but needless to say they will be exciting for anyone interested in Bitcoin mining.”



About Phoenix Technologies

Phoenix Technologies are a Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturers and distributors, their range of hardware is ranges from 50GH/s to 500GH/s. They also have a 2000GH/x ot 2 TH/s coming soon. They are on course to be a top contender in the Bitcoin mining industry. For more information on Phoenix Technologies, you can visit their website at: http://www.bitcoinminingcenter.com