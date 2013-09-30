Investor's Watch List - Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), Magnum Hunter Resources Corp (NYSE:MHR), PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), Magnum Hunter Resources Corp (NYSE:MHR), PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL).



Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU) opened its last trade at the price of $3.65. Its closing price was $3.65 after gaining 0.27% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 10.24 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 20.99 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.39. Alcatel-Lucent provides networking and communications technology, products, and services to service providers, enterprises, and governments worldwide.



Will ALU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Magnum Hunter Resources Corp (NYSE:MHR) percentage change surged 7.84% to close at $6.33 with the total traded volume of 10.21 million shares while its average volume of 4.23 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.37 - $6.39, while its day lowest price was $5.79. The share price hit the day highest price of $6.39. Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, exploitation, acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources in the United States and Canada.



Will MHR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) traded on volume of 9.91 million shares in the last session against average volume of 10.93 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $16.85 and closed at $16.57 by scoring -2.41%. In the last three months the stock was down -14.5% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $14.23 - $24.47. PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial services businesses primarily in the United States. The company’s Homebuilding segment is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States; and the construction of housing on such lands.



Will PHM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL) started its last trading session with the price of $4.47 and closed at $4.84 by scoring 8.76%. The stock traded with total volume of 9.69 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.46 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 3.30. Day range for the stock was $4.40 and $4.90. ReneSola Ltd operates as a brand and technology provider of solar photovoltaic (PV) products. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, and manufacture of virgin polysilicon, monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon wafers, and PV cells and modules.



Will SOL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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