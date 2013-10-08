Investor's Watch List: Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP), Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS), Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT), AuRico Gold Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP), Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS), Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT), AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ).



Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP), decreased -0.17% and closed at $17.59 on a traded volume of 328,791 shares. So far this year, the stock is up over 10.28%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and its total outstanding shares are 394.71 million.



Will AMLP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index).



Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS), plunged -0.79% and closed at $17.48 on a traded volume of 1.78 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 20.60 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down-0.46%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $17.35 and $17.52.



Has BCS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Barclays PLC (Barclays) is a global financial services provider engaged in retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services.



Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT), jumped up0.54% and closed at $5.55. So far in three months, the stock is up 4.32%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.70 and $12.49 and during the previous trading session it marked$5.62 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $5.49 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.75 million shares.



Will NCT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Newcastle Investment Corp. (Newcastle) is a real estate investment and finance company. Newcastle invests in, and actively manages, a portfolio of, real estate securities, loans, excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and other real estate related assets.



AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ) after opening its shares at the price of $3.79, dropped -1.06% to close the day at $3.72. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.74 million shares, in comparison to 3.72 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.70 and $8.53 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $3.81. It started the day at $3.79.



Will AUQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



AuRico Gold Inc. is a Canada-based gold producer with mines and projects in North America. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the mining, development, exploration, and acquisition of resource properties.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/